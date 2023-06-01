2 injured when vehicle drives into Kingsford building

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A vehicle crashed into the northeast corner of a Kingsford building Thursday afternoon, injuring two people and sending one to the hospital with serious injuries.

At about 1:25 p.m., the Kingsford Public Safety Department responded to a 911 call for a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria that drove into the Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare building at 715 Pyle Dr.

On scene, responders found the driver sitting on a bench outside of the vehicle, being attended to by Northpointe staff. Police also learned that one of three adults who had been sitting in the room through which the vehicle crashed was injured.

That individual was transported to Marshfield Hospital and later flown to the University of Madison to be treated for serious injuries. The driver was also transported to Marshfield Hospital by Integrity Care with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This afternoon MBM Construction was on site helping to secure the building by putting up plywood and cleaning up debris.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted at the scene by Dickinson County Sheriff Dept, Michigan State Police Accident Investigator, Iron Mountain Police Dept. Integrity Care Ambulance, Kingsford Department of Public Works and the Dickinson County Constructions Code Enforcement.

