Women’s Center set to collaborate with Mare-Z-Doats

Mare-Z-Doats store front
Mare-Z-Doats store front(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mare-Z-Doats and Marquette’s Women’s Center are teaming up for a fundraising event Saturday.

Women’s Center staff will grill food at Mare-Z-Doats’ Customer Appreciation Event. The Women’s Center’s Development Director Andrea Numikoski said this event will help them.

“As what we call them, third party fundraising events, they are so important for the future of the Women’s Center. We currently have faced a $100,000 cut in state funding, so we are trying to bridge that gap,” said Numikoski.

Mare-Z-Doats Store Manager Andy Hallinen also said this collaboration will benefit both organizations.

“I think it helps being known, just to get seen in the community doing things. Getting out there, their name out there, our name out there. People come together, friends and families come in and it’s just become such and amazing event here in south Marquette,” said Hallinen.

The Women’s Center plans to continue to work with local businesses.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Ishpeming Duo set to appear on HGTV Show 'Battle on the Beach'.
Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
UPDATE: Victim’s wife arrested after deadly shooting in Amberg
Police lights generic
Man in jail after police pursuit in Houghton, Hancock
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP

Latest News

Eagle Mine hosts seasonal forum, discusses with community
Marquette, Houghton and Iron Mountain explain what’s in their drinking water
Tap water
Marquette, Houghton and Iron Mountain explain what’s in their drinking water
Iron Mountain YMCA ‘fully-booked’ for summer camp enrollment