Women’s Center set to collaborate with Mare-Z-Doats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mare-Z-Doats and Marquette’s Women’s Center are teaming up for a fundraising event Saturday.

Women’s Center staff will grill food at Mare-Z-Doats’ Customer Appreciation Event. The Women’s Center’s Development Director Andrea Numikoski said this event will help them.

“As what we call them, third party fundraising events, they are so important for the future of the Women’s Center. We currently have faced a $100,000 cut in state funding, so we are trying to bridge that gap,” said Numikoski.

Mare-Z-Doats Store Manager Andy Hallinen also said this collaboration will benefit both organizations.

“I think it helps being known, just to get seen in the community doing things. Getting out there, their name out there, our name out there. People come together, friends and families come in and it’s just become such and amazing event here in south Marquette,” said Hallinen.

The Women’s Center plans to continue to work with local businesses.

