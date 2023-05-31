Wildfire threat continues with heat then thunderstorms

The U.P. is still under an extreme wildfire risk today due to the heat, breeze, and dry conditions. Highs will be climbing to near 90° inland. There’s a small chance for isolated showers today, but a better chance for rain comes at the end of the week. Scattered showers and thundershowers develop tomorrow afternoon and again Friday during the day. Rainfall amounts are still low, but much needed. Amounts will be around 0.25″ with isolated spots pushing 0.75″.

Today: Hot conditions. Sun mixed with clouds and isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 80s-90° inland, 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and afternoon scattered showers/thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 80s-90° inland, 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, and afternoon scattered showers/thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 80s-90° inland, 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s-low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>HIghs: Upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s

