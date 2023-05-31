Wildfire danger persists as summer-like sizzle continues, plus thunderstorms

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger at times this week under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

The big bubble high maintaining the warm and dry stretch in Upper Michigan exits the region midweek, opening the door to rain and thunderstorm chances in the U.P. through the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers, thunderstorms west; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms west and central (fewer, lighter east); hot with southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers (scattered late) and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; milder north, warmer south

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

