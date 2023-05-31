Vote: Lake Superior vying for spot on two USA Today top-ten lists

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Lake Superior is being recognized as one of the best lakes in the U.S., and the best lake for water sports in the U.S. by USA Today and 10Best and Visit Keweenaw is encouraging folks to vote for Superior in both categories.

USA Today regularly curates lists with 10Best, previously mentioning the Upper Peninsula as the best fall color spot in the U.S. in 2022.

Additionally, Mount Bohemia Ski Resort has been recognized for years by USA Today as a top-ten best ski resort in the U.S.

Polls are open online until Monday, June 5 at 12 p.m. The top-ten winning lakes will be announced June 16.

LINKS:

Vote Lake Superior as Best Lake in U.S.A.

Vote Lake Superior as Best Lake For Water Sports

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Ishpeming Duo set to appear on HGTV Show 'Battle on the Beach'.
Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show
Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Brittany Bulleit received her Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and her JD from Michigan...
Governor Whitmer appoints Brittany Bulleit to 12th Circuit Court for Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties

Latest News

Part of the Cliffs Dow site in Marquette
2 UP communities receive EPA funding to clean up brownfield sites
The concert celebrates music from Pink Floyd's, "The Dark Side of the Moon"
The Dark Side of the Moon: Marquette Rockestra celebrates Pink Floyd and more
Laura Chapman of Holiday Travels Vacations joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
Travel to Iceland with Upper Michigan Today’s Tia and Elizabeth
Michigan Department of Transportation
Detour for M-35 in Gwinn slated for June