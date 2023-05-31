Travel to Iceland with Upper Michigan Today’s Tia and Elizabeth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are taking a trip to Iceland in April, and they want you to come with.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations stops by UMT to run down the details of the 10-day, 9-night Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

But first, stories of the day.

Hiking pug, Aaron Rogers jamming, an airline weigh-in, paid time off, and new Bell's beer.

Now, back to Icelandic vacations.

The group trip leaves from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay on April 14 with an overnight flight.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations says this vacation is in high demand and a bus-load of people (44) have already signed up.

She’s added another bus to the trip, and if you sign up now, you’ll be wait-listed until that second bus of 22 people fills.

Your vacation package includes your flight, hotel stays, and 14 meals.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations runs through the details of the Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

Can you answer 5/5 questions right on this basic Iceland quiz?

Tia Trudgeon quizzes co-host Elizabeth Peterson and Holiday Travel Vacations' Laura Chapman on their basic knowledge of Iceland.

And finally, you can book your Iceland trip by calling Laura Chapman at Holiday Travel Vacations at (906) 228-6355.

Visit holidaytravelvacations.com for the full itinerary of Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

