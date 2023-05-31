Travel to Iceland with Upper Michigan Today’s Tia and Elizabeth

Spots are filling up fast for Holiday Travel Vacations’ Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour
Laura Chapman of Holiday Travels Vacations joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
Laura Chapman of Holiday Travels Vacations joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are taking a trip to Iceland in April, and they want you to come with.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations stops by UMT to run down the details of the 10-day, 9-night Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

But first, stories of the day.

Hiking pug, Aaron Rogers jamming, an airline weigh-in, paid time off, and new Bell's beer.

Now, back to Icelandic vacations.

The group trip leaves from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay on April 14 with an overnight flight.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations says this vacation is in high demand and a bus-load of people (44) have already signed up.

She’s added another bus to the trip, and if you sign up now, you’ll be wait-listed until that second bus of 22 people fills.

Your vacation package includes your flight, hotel stays, and 14 meals.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations runs through the details of the Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

Can you answer 5/5 questions right on this basic Iceland quiz?

Tia Trudgeon quizzes co-host Elizabeth Peterson and Holiday Travel Vacations' Laura Chapman on their basic knowledge of Iceland.

And finally, you can book your Iceland trip by calling Laura Chapman at Holiday Travel Vacations at (906) 228-6355.

Visit holidaytravelvacations.com for the full itinerary of Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice tour.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Ishpeming Duo set to appear on HGTV Show 'Battle on the Beach'.
Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show
Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Brittany Bulleit received her Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and her JD from Michigan...
Governor Whitmer appoints Brittany Bulleit to 12th Circuit Court for Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties

Latest News

The concert celebrates music from Pink Floyd's, "The Dark Side of the Moon"
The Dark Side of the Moon: Marquette Rockestra celebrates Pink Floyd and more
Michigan Department of Transportation
Detour for M-35 in Gwinn slated for June
The library is kicking off this year's program on June 3
Earn free books and gift cards with PWPL’s Summer Reading Program
Police lights generic
Man in jail after police pursuit in Houghton, Hancock