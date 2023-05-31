Responders working to contain wildfire near Lost Lake, investigation underway

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that had been detected Tuesday, May 30 south of Munising near Lost Lake.

“With elevated wildfire conditions this week, our firefighters continue to actively work the Lost Lake fire and patrol for additional fire starts. For the safety of our staff, we request that the public stay clear of the incident and keep private aircraft, including drones, away from the area— if you fly, we can’t!” said Acting District Ranger, Donna Peppin.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning in roughly 3 acres of pine and shrub swamp with half of the affected area being state forest and half being on private lands.

No structures were impacted and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An aircraft assisting with operations (photo credit: Sue Dempsey) (WLUC)

While large wildfires are uncommon in the U.P., they are not impossible.

For more information about fire prevention, visit Smoky Bear’s website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.