Rangers play the Tigers after Garcia’s 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (35-19, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-28, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.67 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.80 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers after Adolis Garcia had four hits against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Detroit has gone 13-13 in home games and 25-28 overall. The Tigers have a 7-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 19-11 in road games and 35-19 overall. The Rangers have a 28-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has five home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .296 for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 22 extra base hits (eight doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Jung is 17-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: day-to-day (leg), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.