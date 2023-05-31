Pine Mountain Music Festival kicks off this weekend

Paul and Christine Seitz kick off the three weeks-long festival in Houghton on June 3
The Bergonzi Trio.
The Bergonzi Trio.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pine Mountain Music Festival is kicking off its first performance of the summer in Houghton this Saturday, June 3.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to the festival’s co-executive director Danielle Simandl about how different musical groups are coming together for one goal: to share the love of classical music, for three weeks across the Upper Peninsula.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Pine Mountain Music Festival's co-executive director about the summer of concerts happening across the U.P.

Musical performances will take place across a span of three weeks in Houghton, Hancock, Calumet, Ontonagon, Marquette, and Isle Royale National Park.

You can see the full lineup of performances, times, and venues at pinemountainmusicfestival.com.

Tia Trudgeon and Danielle Simandl run through the schedule of concerts during the Pine Mountain Music Festival.

