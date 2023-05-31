Pine Mountain Music Festival kicks off this weekend
Paul and Christine Seitz kick off the three weeks-long festival in Houghton on June 3
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pine Mountain Music Festival is kicking off its first performance of the summer in Houghton this Saturday, June 3.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to the festival’s co-executive director Danielle Simandl about how different musical groups are coming together for one goal: to share the love of classical music, for three weeks across the Upper Peninsula.
Musical performances will take place across a span of three weeks in Houghton, Hancock, Calumet, Ontonagon, Marquette, and Isle Royale National Park.
You can see the full lineup of performances, times, and venues at pinemountainmusicfestival.com.
