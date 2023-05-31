Negaunee Fire Department responds to reported smoke at Arch St. house

Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee City Fire Department(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most of a house was saved after smoke was reported Tuesday night.

According to the Negaunee Fire Department, its crews were paged out around 10:15 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a residence on the 100 Block of W. Arch St.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews confirmed there was smoke coming from the dwelling. Crews were able to locate the source of the smoke and extinguish it in a timely manner, saving most of the structure.

One resident was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation. One cat was rescued from the residence. No injuries to responders were reported.

The residents are set up to receive aid from the Marquette County Pigs & Heat fund. The cause of the incident is undetermined.

The Negaunee Fire Department thanked the Ishpeming City Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, UP Health System EMS, Negaunee Police Department, and Marquette County Central Dispatch for their assistance in this matter.

