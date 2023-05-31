National EMS Week wraps up
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon takes a behind the scenes look at the many duties of an EMT
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - EMS Week is celebrated nationally from May 21-27 and was designated by President Ford to celebrate and show appreciation to emergency medical service workers.
This year’s theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins.
For some, a ride in an ambulance is the difference between life and death. For EMTs, it’s just another day on the job.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon was invited by U.P. Health Systems - Marquette for a ride-along in an ambulance.
Emergency Medical Technician Sonya Gilbertsen showed her the ropes.
Gilbertsen says UPHS Marquette just welcomed 33 new graduates from the School of EMT.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.