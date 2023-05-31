National EMS Week wraps up

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - EMS Week is celebrated nationally from May 21-27 and was designated by President Ford to celebrate and show appreciation to emergency medical service workers.

This year’s theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins.

For some, a ride in an ambulance is the difference between life and death. For EMTs, it’s just another day on the job.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon was invited by U.P. Health Systems - Marquette for a ride-along in an ambulance.

Emergency Medical Technician Sonya Gilbertsen showed her the ropes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon takes a ridealong in an ambulance and highlights the work of one particular EMT.

Gilbertsen says UPHS Marquette just welcomed 33 new graduates from the School of EMT.

