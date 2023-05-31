MSP Negaunee Post Troopers arrest, charge 3 Atlanta men for check fraud

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Atlanta men have been charged with multiple felonies after Michigan State Police (MSP) found stolen checks in their vehicle.

On Monday, May 22, MSP troopers from the Negaunee Post received information regarding a suspect vehicle involved in stealing mail from a local business. Troopers checked several parking lots in the Marquette area and found the suspect vehicle at one of the local hotels.

Troopers identified three suspects, all from Georgia, associated with the suspect vehicle. A search warrant was executed, and troopers found numerous stolen checks from multiple states along with other various components used in check fraud. The three suspects were arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

The suspects include:

Traveon Reese, 28-yr-old male from Atlanta.

Demarcos Miller, 20-yr-old male from Atlanta.

Demetric Steele, 22-yr-old male from Atlanta.

All three suspects were charged with multiple felonies and were arraigned on Tuesday, May 23 in the 96th District Court. An additional investigation is still on-going.

Troopers were assisted by the Chocolay Township Police Department and Marquette City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.