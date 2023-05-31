Michigan State Police to host Teen Defensive Driving class

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is offering a Teenage Defensive Driving class in Escanaba, and there are still a few spots left.

The 5-hour program focuses on teaching teens defensive driving, as well as emergency off-road recovery, evasive maneuvering and controlled braking.

There are only a few spots left for the morning session which will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students should arrive 15 minutes early.

Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said this is an opportunity to provide newer drivers with a more thorough knowledge of defensive driving than they were taught in a driver’s education class.

“It’s just honing some of those new skills and getting them comfortable behind the wheel. It’s vitally important that our new drivers get that experience, and to make sure they’re good out there on the road,” said Giannunzio.

Your teen must have their Level 2 driver’s license and be between 16 and 19 years old at the time of the class.

To sign up, you must fill out the waitlist form on the Teenage Defensive Driving Program website. If your child is chosen, you will be contacted by a program coordinator who will then provide the necessary information.

Morning sessions will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, June 28 through 30 at the Midwest Truck Driving School in Escanaba.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.