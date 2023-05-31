Menominee man previously jailed for sexual assault sentenced for maintaining drug house

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County man who was previously jailed for criminal sexual conduct charges has been sentenced to jail again, this time for maintaining a drug house.

Tuesday, Jordan Patrick Eatherton, 27, of Menominee, was sentenced to serve 16 months to 2 years in prison for maintaining a drug house, according to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg. The sentence was handed down by Judge Mary Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court.

Rogg said the case began Jan. 24, 2023 when detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant for Eatherton’s home on 25th St. in Menominee, following the controlled purchase of methamphetamine by a confidential informant earlier that afternoon. During the search, detectives found Eatherton and three other people in the home, along with additional quantities of meth, cocaine, gabapentin, Gem baggies, smoking apparatuses, digital scales, and $164 in cash, including the marked “buy money” paid by the confidential informant.

“Mr. Eatherton allowed numerous persons to utilize his residence to buy, sell, and use illegal, controlled substances, including methamphetamine,” said Rogg. “The fact that Mr. Eatherton was on Michigan State parole for two sexual assault convictions tells me that he has learned nothing from his previous sentences.”

Etherton was previously sentenced to two to five years in prison for the sexual assaults of two Menominee women in 2015 and 2018.

Etherton pled guilty on Nov. 7, 2019 to two counts of attempted criminal sexual conduct, third degree. Rogg had said the 2018 investigation was initiated when the 19-year-old victim reported the assault to the Menominee Police Department nine months after it happened. The incident happened at the victim’s home. It was during that investigation when he and investigators found evidence of the 2015 assault.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.