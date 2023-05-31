Marquette City Brownfield Redevelopment Authority provides updates on Vault Marquette project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Brownfield Authority provided updates on its Vault Marquette project Tuesday.

The Marquette City Commission approved the Brownfield Plan two years ago. In April, the Commission voted to approve the Vault Marquette public parking facility development agreement.

Brownfield reviewed the plan while providing updates on the project Tuesday at a regular meeting of the Marquette City Commission. The plan includes redeveloping the old Savings Bank into a 70,000-square-foot hotel, commercial space, and up to 40 residential units. The project includes an integrated parking deck of over 200 spaces.

Brownfield says projects like these improve Marquette for everyone who lives in or visits the city.

“Anyone who has come to Marquette over the last few years will have noticed an amazing change in a lot of the places, the facilities as a result of Brownfield funds,” said Sheri Davie, City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority executive director.

Brownfield also provided updates on its Liberty Way project. Specifically, the project is anticipated to return over $11 million in property taxes over 30 years and will create an estimated 213 jobs.

