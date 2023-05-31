Marinette man arraigned for armed robbery charges in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marinette man faces two felony charges related to an armed robbery in Menominee County.

42-year-old Robert John-Walter Wilson of Marinette, Wisc., was arraigned in the Menominee County District Court on Wednesday. He is charged with two felonies: armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed.

Wilson was arrested Monday after a Cashier in the liquor department at the Jack’s Fresh Market grocery store in Menominee reported to the Menominee Police Department (MPD) that a man had entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and presented a handwritten note which said, “I have a gun. Give me the money and non one gets hurt.”

The cashier also said the suspect put his hand in his pocket to mimic holding a gun and stated, “I’m not messing around and I’ll blast you.” Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg said the suspect got away with $770.

According to Rogg’s press release, MPD officers reviewed store surveillance footage from the time of the incident. Wilson was located at the nearby Holiday Gas Station, was identified as the person in the video, and was arrested.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in the Menominee County District Court again for a probable cause conference on June 14 and a preliminary exam on June 26. He has a cash/surety bond set at $150,000.

