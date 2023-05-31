Manistique teacher named 2023 Bay College Alumnus of the Year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College has officially announced its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2023. This year’s award will go to Bay College graduate of ‘96, John H. Ziemba.

“This honor from Bay is greatly appreciated and I hope that I am worthy of the accolades,” Ziemba said.

An Escanaba native, Ziemba earned an Associate of Science degree from Bay in 1996. He then transferred to Central Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Chemistry and a minor in Physics and Math. Ziemba then continued his education at Northern Michigan University where he received yet another degree in Education Administration and Leadership.

In his professional career, Ziemba has been teaching for 24 years at Manistique Area Schools and is most well-known for being an MHSAA Official for baseball, softball and volleyball. In addition, he is a lead mentor for The Junkyard Dawgs FIRST Robotics team. Volunteering is an important part of his commitment to his community, by being involved over the years with Scouting, M.A.Y.S. soccer, and as an Assistant Fire Chief for Hiawatha Township.

In honor of Ziemba’s achievement, he will be the guest speaker at Bay College’s next commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for May 4, 2024.

“Bay College’s Alumni Association is pleased to honor John as the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. His qualifications and outstanding leadership skills made him the perfect candidate, and Bay College is excited to have him as a guest speaker at next year’s Commencement,” Advancement Services Manager Vicki DeGrand said.

Bay’s Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 1999 by the Alumni Association to annually recognize an outstanding graduate who has contributed to their career, the community, and the college. The award selection process focuses on the following criteria: Education, Leadership, Service to the College and/or Community, Honors and Awards, and Distinction in the Nominee’s Career Field. Previous award recipients include Marty Fitante (2022), Susan Cobb (2021), Holly Way (2020), and Patrick Johnson (2019).

