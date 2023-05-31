Man in jail after police pursuit in Houghton, Hancock

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A South Carolina man is in the Houghton County Jail after a police pursuit Tuesday evening.

According to the Houghton Police Department, the pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in the city of Houghton after the man’s vehicle changed direction several times. Police say the driver entered the city of Hancock where officers were able to take him into custody.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Waterloo, S.C., is currently in jail pending arraignment. No further information has been released.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock Police Department and Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services assisted the Houghton Police Department.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

