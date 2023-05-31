M-28 culvert replacement begins June 8

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on a culvert replacement on M-28 near Deerton.

A culvert is typically a pipe or concrete structure that carries water from one side of the roadway to the other. MDOT is investing $445,000 to replace the culvert in Alger County beginning June 8.

Start date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Estimated end date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support five jobs.

Safety benefit: This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

