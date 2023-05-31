Iron Mountain YMCA ‘fully-booked’ for summer camp enrollment

There will be about 70 kids per week taking part in the Y’s summer camp program.
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As many schools start summer vacation, summer camps are preparing for another busy season.

The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain said it has completely filled all of its summer camp spots, an accomplishment that has not been achieved in several years. There will be about 70 kids per week taking part in the Y’s summer camp program.

The youth program director said camp enrollment has come a long way in the past few years.

“From five years ago when I first started, we had on average 25-30 kids. In the last five years, I become the director two years ago, we have reached that 78-kid mark. We are blessed here at our Y,” said Betty Lou Chartier, YMCA youth program director.

While summer camp is full at the YMCA center in Dickinson County, Chartier said there are still spots at the Y’s center in Delta County.

The summer kickoff event is this Friday. Camps start Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Ishpeming Duo set to appear on HGTV Show 'Battle on the Beach'.
Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
UPDATE: Victim’s wife arrested after deadly shooting in Amberg
Police lights generic
Man in jail after police pursuit in Houghton, Hancock
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP

Latest News

Eagle Mine hosts seasonal forum, discusses with community
Marquette, Houghton and Iron Mountain explain what’s in their drinking water
Mare-Z-Doats store front
Women’s Center set to collaborate with Mare-Z-Doats
Tap water
Marquette, Houghton and Iron Mountain explain what’s in their drinking water
Iron Mountain YMCA ‘fully-booked’ for summer camp enrollment