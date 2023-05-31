Iron Mountain YMCA ‘fully-booked’ for summer camp enrollment

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As many schools start summer vacation, summer camps are preparing for another busy season.

The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain said it has completely filled all of its summer camp spots, an accomplishment that has not been achieved in several years. There will be about 70 kids per week taking part in the Y’s summer camp program.

The youth program director said camp enrollment has come a long way in the past few years.

“From five years ago when I first started, we had on average 25-30 kids. In the last five years, I become the director two years ago, we have reached that 78-kid mark. We are blessed here at our Y,” said Betty Lou Chartier, YMCA youth program director.

While summer camp is full at the YMCA center in Dickinson County, Chartier said there are still spots at the Y’s center in Delta County.

The summer kickoff event is this Friday. Camps start Monday.

