Iron Mountain entertainment complex adds drone course to RC offerings

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County entertainment complex is expanding its recreation options.

The Maxx Entertainment Complex is known for its Remote Control (RC) racing. Now, it is introduced training and racing courses for drones and RC planes.

Enthusiasts meet every Wednesday to train on the simulator or step outside to the racing course.

“A lot of people like it because they use it on their property and take pictures. We got one guy that takes video footage of his farm. It is quite a walk for him, so he takes a drone out and gets footage. Quite a few people fly around and do the racing, which I do,” said Adam Olson, Maxx Entertainment Complex electronics technician.

Anyone interested is welcome on Wednesdays. Depending on how you want to use your drone, additional certifications from the FAA may be required. The drone simulator is free for anyone to use.

