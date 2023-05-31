Feeding America West Michigan to visit Schoolcraft County Wednesday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 31, 2023
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food in Schoolcraft County on Wednesday.

It will be located at Central Park Ball Field on Tannery Road in Manistique. Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Those who are picking up items are asked to stay in their vehicle, as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

