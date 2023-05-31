Earn free books and gift cards with PWPL’s Summer Reading Program
The program kicks off Saturday, June 3 with a day full of activities and performances by Cameron Zvara
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Learn more about this summer’s reading program and the Peter White Public Library with Sarah Rehborg, the youth services librarian.
Rehborg sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to explain how the program works and how kids can register and get entered to win free books, prizes and gift cards.
