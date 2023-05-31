Earn free books and gift cards with PWPL’s Summer Reading Program

The program kicks off Saturday, June 3 with a day full of activities and performances by Cameron Zvara
The summer reading program encourages kids to read and offers incentives and prizes along the way, including new books and gift cards
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Learn more about this summer’s reading program and the Peter White Public Library with Sarah Rehborg, the youth services librarian.

Rehborg sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to explain how the program works and how kids can register and get entered to win free books, prizes and gift cards.

