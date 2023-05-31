Eagle Mine hosts seasonal forum, discusses with community

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - At the Michigamme Township hall, topics ranging from incidents at Eagle Mine and environmental projects were discussed during a forum.

Residents then asked questions about every aspect of the company. Eagle Mine’s External Relations Manager Matt Johnson said these meetings are key to addressing concerns from the community.

“Whether it’s about exploration, expansion of Eagle Mine, questions about our haul route and some of our community initiatives such as our Green Space Sustainability Initiative to protect trail systems,” Johnson said.

Eagle Mine discussed incidents such as how a forklift punctured a barrel containing chemicals which spilled onto soil during the may snow storm. Eagle explained how it contained the chemicals, replaced the soil and is planning to dispose of it in the safest way possible and how it will change procedures going forward.

Johnson said these meetings are a key avenue to share big news about the mine.

“One of the biggest changes since our last forum is the change in our life of the mine. We’ve gone from 2026 to 2027, so expanded the life of the mine by another year and that’s one of the primary announcements that we have,” Johnson said.

Environmental projects were also showcased, like planting jack pines when the mining stops and a zero liquid discharge facility. Environmental Advisor Lauren Cavalieri said she has the opportunity to learn more when residents show up.

“It’s something that we take pride in, is maintaining environmental protections and compliance. So getting out and being able to talk about what we do and what we do to protect the environment is always welcome,” Cavalieri said.

If you did not make it to the meetings in Big Bay on Tuesday or in Michigamme or Humboldt Township on Wednesday, Johnson said Eagle Mine will hold more forums in November.

