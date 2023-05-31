Detour for M-35 in Gwinn slated for June

Michigan Department of Transportation
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - M-35 near Gwinn in Marquette County will be closed and detoured beginning Monday, June 5, as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project from east of Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn.

According to a press release from MDOT, M-35 traffic will be detoured onto Southgate Drive and M-553, then back to M-35. The detour is expected to last through mid-October. During most of the detour period, one lane of eastbound (southbound) traffic will be maintained on M-35 for access to local businesses.

The work is part of the $4.4 million investment by MDOT, Forsyth Township, and the Marquette County Road Commission to rebuild 0.7 miles of M-35 in Gwinn. Work includes asphalt rebuilding; concrete curb, gutter, and sidewalk ramp installation; storm sewer and drainage repairs; bridge approach repairs; water main and sanitary sewer repairs; detour route improvements; and pavement markings.

Work started May 8 and is expected to be completed Oct. 15.

