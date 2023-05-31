Delta County RICC raises money for nonprofits

Delta County Regional Inclusive Community Coalition gathered at Elmer’s County Market today to collect returnables for local nonprofits.
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County nonprofits are looking to support each other with the help of donations.

Delta County Regional Inclusive Community Coalition (RICC) gathered at Elmer’s County Market today to collect returnables for Friends of Delta Area Transit Authority and the Salvation Army. The money collected from the returnables is shared among the three organizations.

Delta County RICC Co-Chair Scott Carlson said they just enjoy helping the community.

“We’re not really looking for money, we mainly want to get the word out about our group and what we do to help the community out,” Carlson said. “If the community has a fundraiser, and they want us to help out, they can call one of us.”

Delta County RICC will be hosting another donation event on July 19. To get in contact with Delta County RICC, call Scott Carlson at 906-553-3887.

