The Dark Side of the Moon: Marquette Rockestra celebrates Pink Floyd and more

The fundraising concert is set for Thursday, June 1 at Kaufman Auditorium
This year's Marquette Rockestra concert features music celebrating Pink Floyd's, "Dark Side of the Moon"
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Truckey and Jon Teichman stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the details around this year’s Marquette Rockestra concert happening June 1 at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. The fundraising event for United Way of Marquette County features a celebration of Pink Floyd’s, “Dark Side of the Moon.”

