The Dark Side of the Moon: Marquette Rockestra celebrates Pink Floyd and more

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Truckey and Jon Teichman stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the details around this year’s Marquette Rockestra concert happening June 1 at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. The fundraising event for United Way of Marquette County features a celebration of Pink Floyd’s, “Dark Side of the Moon.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.