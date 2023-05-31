The Dark Side of the Moon: Marquette Rockestra celebrates Pink Floyd and more
The fundraising concert is set for Thursday, June 1 at Kaufman Auditorium
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Truckey and Jon Teichman stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the details around this year’s Marquette Rockestra concert happening June 1 at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. The fundraising event for United Way of Marquette County features a celebration of Pink Floyd’s, “Dark Side of the Moon.”
