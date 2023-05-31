Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central UP earns Quality Award

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Upper Peninsula (BBBSCUP) has received a Quality Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA).

Out of 225 agencies nationwide, BBBSCUP is one of only 32 agencies to receive this award. This recognizes the hard work of the leadership and staff of the agency.

The goal is to create mentoring relationships for the youth of the areas that they serve. Carli Chaudier, BBBSCUP vice president of programs said they served 144 kids last year, and 80% of their matches lasted 12 or more months.

Jayne Letts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central U.P. executive director said that they are an evidence-based program, so their achievements are scientifically proven.

“These outcomes for kids can be proven and they’re great positive outcomes. They perform better in school, and they have a greater sense of belonging. They get along better with their peers and their family, they have more hope for the future and they learn about setting goals for themselves.”

For 50 years, their goal has been to create mentoring relationships that they say ignite power and promise in the youth of their community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central UP is always looking for adult mentors (Bigs) to look after the youth (Littles). If you’re interested in becoming a Big, visit their website.

BBBSCUP covers Marquette, Alger, Delta, Luce, Dickinson and Menominee county.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.