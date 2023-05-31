Annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair returning to Superior Dome June 16

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 70 organizations are gathering for an Upper Peninsula health fair.

Community Members in Marquette County are invited to join Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) for the annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair, taking place Friday, June 16, in Marquette. This year’s event will take place at the Superior Dome from noon to 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the fair will connect residents with resources from local organizations that are available to assist and support their day-to-day health and social needs. The organizations will be providing household items and resources related to health, food and housing.

There will be outdoor and athletic goods giveaways, and raffle prizes including bikes and other goods. Attendees will be able to receive free dental screens, blood pressure checks and haircuts. The U.P. Regional Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive as well in the Superior Dome for people to participate in.

The Feeding America Mobile Food Truck will also be onsite again this year to provide groceries to those who attend. The food truck will be located at the Superior Dome from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees should park in Lot 55 behind the Dome, and walk to the registration table located between Lots 55 & 56. There will be signage letting attendees know where to go, and volunteers will be available to help bring groceries to vehicles.

“We are very excited to host the Marquette County Community Resource Fair again this year,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Holmquist. “Ensuring people have access to resources to improve their day-to-day lives plays an important role in UPHP’s vision of creating a healthy Upper Peninsula with people living their best lives. Our hope is that this event will help raise awareness of available resources so that together with our community members, our health care systems, and the community-based organizations in the area, we can work on advancing the health and well-being of Upper Peninsula residents.”

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 3,500 providers.

Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves the 310,000 residents of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. We are a network of community health care providers with a shared vision of working together to improve access, reduce cost, and promote quality health care services in the communities served by our members.

