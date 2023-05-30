Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMBERG, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Amberg man that happened on Monday around 8:09 P.M.

Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a man that had been shot in the Town of Amberg.

William H. Freed of Amberg was found dead in his residence when deputies arrived.

A woman was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.  Also assisting at the scene was the Niagara Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
One car rolled over
No injuries reported in downtown Ishpeming rollover crash
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man

Latest News

Youth basketball at the David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County - Marquette.
David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette offering a summer-long co-ed basketball fitness program
The Wall That Heals commemorates Vietnam veterans
The Wall that Heals comes to Crivitz
State gas price average increases for second straight week
NMU Spring Workouts, Coach Shane Richardson 5-29-23