Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County

AMBERG, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Amberg man that happened on Monday around 8:09 P.M.

Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a man that had been shot in the Town of Amberg.

William H. Freed of Amberg was found dead in his residence when deputies arrived.

A woman was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office. Also assisting at the scene was the Niagara Police Department.

