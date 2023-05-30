West PAC Conference announces high school baseball and softball 1st and 2nd teams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West PAC Conference announced high school baseball and softball honors Tuesday. The awards consist of player of the year, pitcher of the year, coach of the year, first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions.

The co-players of the year for high school baseball were Gabroik Carlson from Houghton and Evan Gauthier from Negaunee. The pitcher of the year hails from Iron Mountain that is Carson McLean. Coach of the year for boys high school baseball was Kevin Bostwick from Houghton.

Below is a full list of awards for boys high school baseball.

CO-Player of the Year: Gaborik Carlson Houghton Sr. Evan Gauthier Negaunee Jr.

Pitcher of the Year: Carson McLean Iron Mountain Sr

Coach Of the Year: Kevin Bostwick Houghton

All-Conference 1st team:

Carson McLean Iron Mountain Sr

Keith Juidici Negaunee Sr.

Evan Haferkorn Iron Mountain Sr

Braden Noskey Negaunee Jr

Cam Cischke Houghton Sr

Eli Heathman Houghton Soph

Ned Larson Hancock Soph

Bryce Tanner Hancock Jr

Bruce Parisot Calumet Sr

All Conference 2nd Team:

Alex Tarnwoski Calumet Jr

Howard Johnson Negaunee Jr

Caleb Isaacson Hancock Frosh

Bryce Pugh Houghton Jr

Niko Burgoon Iron Mountain Jr

Eli Van Buren Negaunee Sr

Braden Cima Calumet Sr

Luke Mikkola Hancock Jr

Zach Geboroff Hancock Jr

Honorable Mention:

Joel Durocher Houghton Frosh

Ian Engstrom Negaunee Soph

Brayden Larson Hancock Frosh

Ian Marttila Iron Mountain Soph

Levi Kilpela Calumet Sr

High school softball awards were also announced for the West PAC Conference. The player of the year for softball is Grace Brunet from Houghton and the pitcher of the year is from Negaunee, Grace Nardi. The softball coach of the year also from Negaunee its Randy Carlson

Player of the Year: Grace Brunet - SR

Pitcher of the Year: Grace Nardi - JR

Coach of the Year: Randy Carlson

All-Conference 1st team:

Payton Manninen - JR

Kallen Schultz - Jr

Megan Marta - JR

Clea Ollanketo - JR

Lena Myhren - Soph

Sadie Biekkola - Soph

Grace Nardi - JR-

Theresa Anderson-Soph -

Brooke Koskela - Soph -

All Conference 2nd Team:

Isabella Coppo - Soph -

Brynn Arko - JR

Alexa Radcliffe - JR

Delaney Gladwell - Frosh

Ella Storm - JR -

Brynn Lanala - Soph

Fayah Zapolnik - JR -

Ashley Johnson - SR

Krista Carello - SR

Honorable Mention:

Rheana Nelson - Frosh

Emily Morton - SR

Katy Fay - SR

Taylor Jackovich-Soph

Sydnie Scholie-Soph -

Helen Beiring - SR

Maddie Arnoldussen - JR

Ellison Powell - SR

Some great baseball and softball players coming from the West PAC Conference this year.

