West PAC Conference announces high school baseball and softball 1st and 2nd teams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West PAC Conference announced high school baseball and softball honors Tuesday. The awards consist of player of the year, pitcher of the year, coach of the year, first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions.
The co-players of the year for high school baseball were Gabroik Carlson from Houghton and Evan Gauthier from Negaunee. The pitcher of the year hails from Iron Mountain that is Carson McLean. Coach of the year for boys high school baseball was Kevin Bostwick from Houghton.
Below is a full list of awards for boys high school baseball.
CO-Player of the Year: Gaborik Carlson Houghton Sr. Evan Gauthier Negaunee Jr.
Pitcher of the Year: Carson McLean Iron Mountain Sr
Coach Of the Year: Kevin Bostwick Houghton
All-Conference 1st team:
Carson McLean Iron Mountain Sr
Keith Juidici Negaunee Sr.
Evan Haferkorn Iron Mountain Sr
Braden Noskey Negaunee Jr
Cam Cischke Houghton Sr
Eli Heathman Houghton Soph
Ned Larson Hancock Soph
Bryce Tanner Hancock Jr
Bruce Parisot Calumet Sr
All Conference 2nd Team:
Alex Tarnwoski Calumet Jr
Howard Johnson Negaunee Jr
Caleb Isaacson Hancock Frosh
Bryce Pugh Houghton Jr
Niko Burgoon Iron Mountain Jr
Eli Van Buren Negaunee Sr
Braden Cima Calumet Sr
Luke Mikkola Hancock Jr
Zach Geboroff Hancock Jr
Honorable Mention:
Joel Durocher Houghton Frosh
Ian Engstrom Negaunee Soph
Brayden Larson Hancock Frosh
Ian Marttila Iron Mountain Soph
Levi Kilpela Calumet Sr
High school softball awards were also announced for the West PAC Conference. The player of the year for softball is Grace Brunet from Houghton and the pitcher of the year is from Negaunee, Grace Nardi. The softball coach of the year also from Negaunee its Randy Carlson
Player of the Year: Grace Brunet - SR
Pitcher of the Year: Grace Nardi - JR
Coach of the Year: Randy Carlson
All-Conference 1st team:
Payton Manninen - JR
Kallen Schultz - Jr
Megan Marta - JR
Clea Ollanketo - JR
Lena Myhren - Soph
Sadie Biekkola - Soph
Grace Nardi - JR-
Theresa Anderson-Soph -
Brooke Koskela - Soph -
All Conference 2nd Team:
Isabella Coppo - Soph -
Brynn Arko - JR
Alexa Radcliffe - JR
Delaney Gladwell - Frosh
Ella Storm - JR -
Brynn Lanala - Soph
Fayah Zapolnik - JR -
Ashley Johnson - SR
Krista Carello - SR
Honorable Mention:
Rheana Nelson - Frosh
Emily Morton - SR
Katy Fay - SR
Taylor Jackovich-Soph
Sydnie Scholie-Soph -
Helen Beiring - SR
Maddie Arnoldussen - JR
Ellison Powell - SR
Some great baseball and softball players coming from the West PAC Conference this year.
