The Wall that Heals comes to Crivitz

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall has traveled to over 700 communities
By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Memorial Day may be over, but this week you can still honor service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The Wall that Heals” arrives Tuesday in Crivitz. It’s a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

The Wall that Heals will be escorted by motorcycles and pass through downtown Oconto, Coleman and Crivitz before arriving at the Crivitz-Stephenson Historical Society Museum, 204 N. Oak St., at about 5:30 p.m.

It will open to the public on Thursday, and it will be accessible 24 hours a day while it’s on display until June 4. Admission is free.

The Wall that Heals has traveled to 700 communities throughout the country since it was unveiled on Memorial Day in 1996.

It features the names of 58,281 men and women who died serving our country during the Vietnam War.

Like the original memorial, you can do rubbings of names on this wall. It also has modern lighting so the names can be read day or night.

The exhibit provides thousands of veterans who’ve been unable to cope with the prospect of facing the wall in Washington to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities to allow the healing process to begin.

