Superior Hills Elementary hosts school art auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Hills Elementary School hosted an auction to raise funds for the literacy fund.

The event was a gathering for parents and students to appreciate the art they’ve made this year, as well as to raise money for the school. Organizers hosted a silent auction, a raffle and a sale of artwork created by the students.

The literacy fund allowed the school to purchase a book vending machine for their library, so donations from this event will help them keep the vending machine filled. Superior Hills Second Grade Teacher Britta Taylor said they work hard to make sure there are fun learning opportunities for the students.

“Every year we work closely with our SHAPE group, our parent organization, and other teachers to make sure we have great things and opportunities for our students here at Superior Hills, such as our book vending machine,” said Taylor. “Hopefully we’ll be able to put those funds toward other literacy funded opportunities for our students in the future.”

Proceeds from this auction will go toward filling the vending machine and supporting literacy at Superior Hills.

