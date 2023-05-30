Superior Hills Elementary hosts school art auction

The event was a gathering for parents and students to appreciate the art they’ve made this...
The event was a gathering for parents and students to appreciate the art they’ve made this year, as well as to raise money for the school.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Hills Elementary School hosted an auction to raise funds for the literacy fund.

The event was a gathering for parents and students to appreciate the art they’ve made this year, as well as to raise money for the school. Organizers hosted a silent auction, a raffle and a sale of artwork created by the students.

The literacy fund allowed the school to purchase a book vending machine for their library, so donations from this event will help them keep the vending machine filled. Superior Hills Second Grade Teacher Britta Taylor said they work hard to make sure there are fun learning opportunities for the students.

“Every year we work closely with our SHAPE group, our parent organization, and other teachers to make sure we have great things and opportunities for our students here at Superior Hills, such as our book vending machine,” said Taylor. “Hopefully we’ll be able to put those funds toward other literacy funded opportunities for our students in the future.”

Proceeds from this auction will go toward filling the vending machine and supporting literacy at Superior Hills.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
One car rolled over
No injuries reported in downtown Ishpeming rollover crash
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County

Latest News

Bay Cliff Health Camp receives new communication tools
Bay Cliff Health Camp Sign
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives new communication tools
Lakeview Elementary fourth graders plant marigolds in Miners Park
Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the Michigan State Police receive calls involving road rage on a...
Michigan State Police encourages motorists to have patience
Road construction is set to begin Monday, some parts of US-41 will be reduced to one lane of...
US-41 project to begin Monday