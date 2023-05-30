State gas price average increases for second straight week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across the state will notice a slight increase in gas prices around the Upper Peninsula this week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state gas price average has risen 3 cents over the past week. Now, the state average sits at $3.60 per gallon. That price is 10 cents more than this time last month, but still 99 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.58 per gallon. The latest increase is due to an increase in demand for gas.

When it comes to prices by county around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest gas price average can be found in Baraga County at $3.37 per gallon. The highest average can be found in Mackinac County which is currently $3.74 per gallon.

