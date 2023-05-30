Sizzling transition to June, with rain and t’storm chances picking up

Showers and thunderstorm chances pick-up as temps continue to rise above seasonal this week.
Showers and thunderstorm chances pick-up as temps continue to rise above seasonal this week.
Showers and thunderstorm chances pick-up as temps continue to rise above seasonal this week.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger at times this week under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

The big bubble high maintaining the warm and dry stretch in Upper Michigan exits the region midweek, opening the door to rain and thunderstorm chances in the U.P. Wednesday through the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers, thunderstorms west; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly west -- more sun, isolated rain/thunderstorms east; hot and breezy with south winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and milder

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
One car rolled over
No injuries reported in downtown Ishpeming rollover crash
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Woman arrested for shooting Amberg man in Marinette County

Latest News

wildfire
Extreme wildfire risk today
wildfire
A toasty week with storm chances late
Warm stretch continues before showers pick up towards June
Warm wrap-up to May before pop-up showers, thunderstorms into early June.
Warm stretch continues before showers pick up towards June