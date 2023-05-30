Sizzling transition to June, with rain and t’storm chances picking up

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger at times this week under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

The big bubble high maintaining the warm and dry stretch in Upper Michigan exits the region midweek, opening the door to rain and thunderstorm chances in the U.P. Wednesday through the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers, thunderstorms west; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly west -- more sun, isolated rain/thunderstorms east; hot and breezy with south winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and milder

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

