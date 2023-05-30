Organizers prepare for Iron Mountain 4th of July parade, reveal 2023 Grand Marshal

IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers in Dickinson County are completing the finishing touches on this year’s 4th of July parade. So far, more than 20 floats have registered for the parade.

The route remains unchanged, traveling through Kingsford and Iron Mountain on Carpenter Avenue. This year’s grand marshal is recently retired Kingsford Band Director Ben Sherk.

“He served there for more than 30 years, he did so much for the schools and for the community,” said Jayna Huotari, Iron Mountain 4th of July parade organizer. “When we told him he had been selected to the Grand Marshal of the parade, he said he was thrilled to finally get to ride in the parade instead of walk.”

There are still available slots for floats in the parade. The deadline to apply is June 1. This year’s theme is “sports.”

