New Menominee County veterans memorial christened during Memorial Day service

MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand-new veterans memorial was christened Monday in Menominee County.

The completion of the three-year project now honors more than 300 veterans.

This Memorial Day ceremony was special for Meyer Township residents. A new memorial honoring their service members was revealed. The $30,000 project has been in the works for three years.

“It represents everybody,” said Lynda Gurgall, Floriano-Stecker-Kelly Unit Ladies Auxiliary Post 340 president. “The names of the existing veterans are all on a plaque now,”

There are two plaques at the memorial that honors area veterans. This past year, 11 veterans died. Their names were added to the roll call, bringing the total to an even 300.

“We were always in this cemetery,” Gurgall said. “Every Memorial Day, this is the only thing we did. This is how we grew up. We have to keep honoring them and show up.”

Three hundred crosses were made to recognize each veteran. The keynote speaker, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon Heberling, spoke about his commitment to joining the Navy after 9/11.

“There are great people serving today in all branches of the military, just like those we honored today. I wanted to get that message across,” Heberling said.

Heberling saw the memorial for the first time Monday. He said he was impressed by the amount of work the women’s auxiliary put into it.

Also in attendance Monday was the Floriano family. The American Legion Post 340 in Hermansville is named in part for World War I veteran Leo Floriano. His great nephew, Joseph Floriano, is a third-generation U.S. service member.

“To us, they were war heroes,” Floriano said. “They won us some medals and they were an inspiration to us and a catalyst for us to join. My brother joined before me and I followed in his footsteps.”

Floriano’s nephew also served his country, extending the family service to four generations. Floriano said a member of his family has served the U.S. for 105 years and he hopes to see it continue.

