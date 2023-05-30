Michigan State Police encourages motorists to have patience

Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the Michigan State Police receive calls involving road rage on a nearly daily basis.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With the increase in traffic around the Upper Peninsula, some drivers may let their emotions get the better of them while behind the wheel.

This emotion can show itself in the form of road rage. This may happen when another driver is going too slow or waits too long at an intersection.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the MSP gets calls on a nearly daily basis involving road rage. He encourages motorists to have patience with fellow drivers.

“When you find yourself in those situations when there is a lot of congested traffic, maybe find an alternate route or just count to 10,” Giannunzio said. “Make sure that you’re not making the situation any worse by developing a really bad case of road rage.”

Giannunzio said if someone is driving aggressively near you, the best thing to do is avoid a confrontation.

