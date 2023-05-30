Marquette County law enforcement see increase in intoxicated driving, assault during holiday weekend

During the Memorial Day weekend Marquette County law enforcement agencies saw a significant increase in calls.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County law enforcement agencies had a busy Memorial Day weekend.

As the beaches and streets of Marquette County filled up during the holiday weekend, law enforcement saw an increase in calls.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says there was a significant increase in arrests related to intoxicated driving. He says on a normal weekend law enforcement agencies in Marquette County see two to three arrests. This past weekend there was nearly triple that amount.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people didn’t take the advice and were out drinking and driving, involved in accidents and assaults,” Zyburt said. “I think this weekend we arrested eight people for either drunk or drugged driving.”

Of those eight arrested, Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim says a majority were inside city limits.

“We had I would say at least four or five,” Grim said. “We had a couple of assault-type complaints and a couple of drunk driving. It was a little bit of an increase, but that’s to be expected on any holiday weekend, but nothing that was concerning at all.”

Zyburt says driving under the influence can be a lifelong mistake.

“Officers are out there and if you do get caught, you are talking it is very expensive both your insurance and the court costs,” Zyburt said. “An attorney costs about $10,000. We are constantly actively looking for people who are driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.”

Both Zyburt and Grim encourage anyone who notices an intoxicated driver to call 911 immediately and not attempt to intervene.

