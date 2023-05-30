M-95 resurfacing in Dickinson County starts Tuesday

SAGOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.7 million to resurface 6.1 miles of M-95 from M-69 (east junction) north to M-69 (west junction) in Dickinson County.

Work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, asphalt shoulder widening, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.

County: Dickinson

Highway: M-95

Closest town: Sagola

Start date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Estimated end date: Early August 2023

Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures utilizing traffic regulators.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 33 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will extend the lifespan of the pavement and will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. The wider paved shoulders will also increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

