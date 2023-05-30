M-95 resurfacing in Dickinson County starts Tuesday
SAGOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.7 million to resurface 6.1 miles of M-95 from M-69 (east junction) north to M-69 (west junction) in Dickinson County.
Work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, asphalt shoulder widening, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.
County: Dickinson
Highway: M-95
Closest town: Sagola
Start date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Estimated end date: Early August 2023
Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures utilizing traffic regulators.
Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 33 jobs.
Safety benefit: This work will extend the lifespan of the pavement and will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. The wider paved shoulders will also increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.
