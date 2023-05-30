Licensed Professional Counselor shares tips for finding the right therapist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mental Health Awareness Month is drawing to a close.

Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago stops by Upper Michigan Today for “Mental Health 101″.

She shares tips for finding the right therapist and what to expect from your first appointment.

But first, stories of the day.

Most of the Upper Peninsula is at an extreme risk for wildfires.

Now, back to mental health awareness.

Santiago says mental and physical health are closely tied together. Poor physical health can lead to poor mental health, and vice versa.

Though your Primary Care Doctor will focus on your physical health, they can help you find the right mental health care for you, and deduce if you have a physical ailment that may be causing a decline in your mental state.

Talking to a therapist can feel intimidating, but Santiago says, mental health professionals are used to first-time nerves.

She recommends doing research about therapists before making an appointment with one. To get the most out of your appointment, you should feel a connection with your therapist.

If you’re concerned about the mental health of a loved one, Santiago says to offer your ears for listening, but don’t pry if they’re not comfortable sharing.

She says the best way to approach the topic is by saying something along the lines of “I care about you, is there anything I can do for you? Do you need someone to listen to you or do you want help finding a solution?”

Visit uppermichiganssource.com for a full list of mental health resources available to you in Upper Michigan.

Santiago says one of her favorite mental health resources is psychologytoday.com.

