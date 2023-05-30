Lakeview Elementary fourth graders plant marigolds in Miners Park

A marigold planted by a Lakeview Elementary fourth grader.
A marigold planted by a Lakeview Elementary fourth grader.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Negaunee planted flowers in Miners Park Tuesday.

Fourth graders from Lakeview Elementary planted marigolds in the school’s greenhouse in April. All four classes met at Miners Park to plant flowers in the ground for an event the school calls Marigold Mania. The students will continue to care for the flowers throughout the summer.

Lakeview partnered with the Negaunee Beautification Committee for the event. Organizers say Marigold Mania is a chance to get kids involved in Negaunee early so they can continue to keep their city beautiful.

“These will be the citizens of Negaunee in maybe 10 or 15 years,” said Anna Mattson, Negaunee Beautification Committee organizer. “I want them to have a thought of remembering what they did that was so much fun and made [the park] look so pretty. That’ll be Marigold Mania.”

This was the 11th annual Marigold Mania.

