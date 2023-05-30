Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ben Argall has been a realtor in Ishpeming for nine years. He owns the Argall Real Estate Group and has been flipping houses for the past six years.

After seeing his latest flip on social media, a casting director reached out to him to be on the HGTV show ‘Battle on the Beach.’

“The premise of the show is that there are three beachside houses and each team is given $90,000 to spend and they have to flip the entire house and whichever team comes up with the best return on investment, they win a $50,000 cash prize,” Argall said.

Argall teamed up with a licensed carpenter in the area, Peter Meldrum, for Battle on the Beach. Meldrum has been a builder for more than 15 years. He says the experience of shooting the show was a lot of work.

“This experience was truly unique, it was great working with Ben, we had a lot of fun, it was a ton of work, I thought it was going to be easier than everyday work but it actually turned out to be harder, it was a lot to take on in the time frame, but it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of cool people,” Meldrum said.

Meldrum says he learned a valuable skill from shooting the show.

“If there’s one thing I learned through the experience it’s definitely time management, with so many moving parts on this show and the ball rolling so fast, really scheduling and budgeting time and stuff is kind of a big thing,” Meldrum added.

Argall says this experience gave him a chance to show his artistic style.

“So, I tend to be more apt to keep with the time period and kind of have more of a classic design. I am not afraid of color so in most of my houses I use a lot of bold colors, kind of the jewel tone so, blues greens magenta, that type of thing,” Argall said.

Season three of Battle on the Beach premiers Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m.

