Governor Whitmer appoints Brittany Bulleit to 12th Circuit Court for Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Brittany Bulleit to the 12th Circuit Court for Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties.

Brittany Bulleit is the Houghton County prosecutor and has held this position since 2019.

“I am proud to appoint Brittany to the 12th Circuit,” said Governor Whitmer. “She will bring a strong record of professional experience to the bench, and as a former prosecutor and MSU Law graduate myself, I know she will uphold the rule of law and ensure justice for all.”

Bulleit previously served as the chief assistant prosecutor in Houghton County for 10 years, and as a judicial advisory assistant on the Genesee County Circuit Court before that. She formerly served on the board of Copper Country Habitat for Humanity and is vice president of Houghton Hancock Lions Club.

Bulleit received her Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and her JD from Michigan State University College of Law.

“I am honored to have been given the opportunity by Governor Whitmer to serve the people of Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw Counties as Circuit Court Judge,” said Brittany Bulleit. “I will do my absolute best to execute all judicial duties fairly and respectfully.”

According to a press release, the appointment was made to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge Charles Goodman. Bulleit’s term will commence on June 26, 2023, and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025. If Bulleit wishes to serve the remainder of Judge Goodman’s term, expiring January 1, 2027, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2024.

