Extreme wildfire risk today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The summer-like weather continues into the start of June. Plan on another sunny, dry, and breezy day. These factors and low humidity values put the U.P. under extreme wildfire risk. Please, follow burn restrictions. Our next opportunity for thunderstorms comes towards the end of the week. No severe weather is expected. Thunderstorms begin in the west and track into the central counties by Thursday evening.

Today: Mostly sunny, toasty, and breezy

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Friday: Scattered thundershowers and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Saturday: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

