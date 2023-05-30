Dozens turn out for Hubbell/Tamarack City veterans memorial wall dedication ceremony

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - A new veterans memorial wall, the Hubbell/Tamarack City Honor Roll, was dedicated on Memorial Day in Hubbell.

Dozens gathered to see the names revealed on the wall.

The wall honors veterans from Hubbell, Tamarack City, Torch Lake Township, and Osceola Township.

It has been a work in progress for nearly three years by the Hubbell Honor Roll Memorial Committee.

On Friday, two members of the committee spoke about how they decided to make it happen after years of debate.

Torch Lake Township Supervisor Brian Cadwell says he was approached last year by the committee about constructing the wall.

“Charlie Mattson and Carl Deiro came to me last fall and mentioned this project with some sketches,” said Cadwell. “I looked at it and was immediately impressed with what their project was.”

Cadwell says he then took the idea to the township board, who agreed to pay 50% of the costs.

“But the money was only part of it,” continued Cadwell. “There were so many hours of work that went in to identify the names of all whose names belong on that wall, 480 of them, and it was a great community project to see through. I can’t believe how well they pulled it off.”

Cadwell also noted how important memorials like the wall are.

“It’s important for people to remember what some people have sacrificed so we do have a free country,” added Cadwell. “So they can enjoy days like this, so we do live free.”

Following the ceremony, hot dogs and drinks were served at the nearby VFW Copper Ingot Post 4624.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.