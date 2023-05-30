DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR is confirming a cougar sighting in Luce County earlier this month.

On May 14 a Luce County resident caught a cougar on their trail cam. The DNR office in Newberry investigated the sighting and confirmed it to be legitimate. This is the third cougar sighting this year with the other two spotted in Chippewa and Menominee counties. Michigan DNR Bear, Furbearer and Small Game Specialist Cody Norton says it is not uncommon to see cougars in this area. He says the DNR sees an average of 14 to 15 sightings per year.

“Most of those have been occurring either in the Eastern part of the U.P. or the Western part of the U.P.,” Norton said. “So, for this to happen in Luce County, that’s actually been pretty consistent. We have been seeing cougar sightings show up in Luce, Chippewa, and Mackinac pretty regularly over the last three or four years.”

To report a cougar sighting visit the Michigan DNR website.

