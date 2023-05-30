David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette offering a summer-long co-ed basketball fitness program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County - Marquette is offering a co-ed basketball program for athletes heading into 4th through 8th grade this summer.

Registration is now open for Hoopsfit and the program kicks off on June 13.

The group will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Y’s gymnasium until August 31.

Hoopsfit Coach Brett Conklin says this program isn’t for the beginner athlete but for those looking to take their game to the next level.

Hoopsfit is limited to 20 athletes. You can register at ymcamqt.org or at the YMCA’s front desk.

You can email Brett Conklin with any questions at bconklin@ymcamqt.org

