Breitung Township Schools reflects on first year with School Resource Officer

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The first year of the school resource officer program at Breitung Township Schools will be completed this week. The officer and school administration are already looking ahead to improve the position for next year.

Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO) has been a success. He has worked with students in Breitung Township Schools. Brouillette said the most progress was made at woodland elementary.

“It seems like every time I walk through the halls there the kids are happy to see me. They yell for Officer Matt and they want high fives and hugs. You feel like a hero to them,” Brouillette said.

Brouillette said the most challenging hurdle is relating to the teenagers in the district.

“Some of them have definitely warmed up to me,” Brouillette said. “I was able to gain relationships and friendships with a lot of them, which was great. I helped change the outlook for a lot of them on how they view the police. If we can change a couple of kids, that is an impact.”

The school administration said they have been impressed with how quickly Brouillette has assimilated himself into the district.

“Our officer came on board in the middle of the school year,” said David Holmes, Breitung Township Schools Superintendent. “We were working throughout the fall to get the program implemented. I am really happy with the City of Kingsford and their support of this program and the Kingsford Department of Public Safety.”

Holmes said you cannot put a price on safety. The district is looking to add a second school resource officer in the future.

Next year, Holmes hopes teachers will utilize Brouillette’s skills more.

“I would like to see him take that next step and get more involved in the classrooms,” Holmes said. “He can work through our school law class, our government classes, and career presentations.”

This week is finals week in the district. Once school is out, Brouillette will transition back to road patrol for Kingsford Public Safety for the summer.

