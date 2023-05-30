Bay Cliff Health Camp receives new communication tools

Bay Cliff Health Camp Sign
Bay Cliff Health Camp Sign
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Cliff Health Camp is excited to put four new communication boards to use during its Health Camp this summer.

The boards were donated by Project Jade. Camp Director Jessica Manier said they will open new options for interaction among some of its campers.

“These communication boards are going to be a new thing for us at camp this summer, as in the large versions, so that everyone around camp can communicate in this way and especially for those who need that extra assistance and just wanting to use the boards to communicate,” said Manier.

Marnier said these boards will allow for more inclusion among the campers while providing further independence for them.

“We are helping children gain more independence in their lives outside of camp as well as here at camp. We’re hoping to further their independence on how they communicate and move about the world,” said Marnier.

Therapy Director Tori Grovas said these boards will also help camp therapists.

“What’s great about the communication boards is that it kind of allows our speech therapists to target specific things at camp, because at camp we use a lot of not specific words that you wouldn’t find on generic core 40 boards,” Grovas.

In addition, Executive Director Clare Lugten said all staff will have a small version of these communication boards to help with camper interaction on the go.

“We’re going to have a smaller version hanging on our little lanyards around our necks and that way, regardless of the staff member if you have the opportunity to interact with that student both casually and intentionally you’re going to be able to communicate with them,” said Lugten.

Bay Cliff Health Camp starts its children’s camp on June 17th. It hopes to add more communication boards in the future.

